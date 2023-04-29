Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs GT: Hardik Pandya elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 29, 2023, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Gujarat Titans in the 39th Match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Defending champions GT were sensational in the first half of the season, having won five of their seven games. KKR, meanwhile, endured a lean run, managing just three wins in eight. Hardik Pandya has won the toss and will bowl first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, will host this duel on April 29. One could see a high-scoring game. Spinners will come into the match once the surface wears down. Overall, a competitive battle between bat and ball is expected. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST onward.

Here is the head-to-head record

As GT made their debut only last season, KKR have faced them twice so far, winning and losing once apiece. The Knight Riders would be thrilled with their win over the Titans earlier this season as Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last over to take his side over the line. The Titans would like to make amends this time around.

No Roy for KKR

Jason Roy has a back issue and he will miss the match. Notably, Roy smashed successive fifties in KKR's last two games. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has replaced Roy. Also, Umesh Yadav has been dropped for Harshit Rana. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur returns to the XI.

Here are the two teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.