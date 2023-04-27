Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs CSK: Pitch report (Sawai Mansingh Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 27, 2023, 01:17 pm 2 min read

Ajinkya Rahane has fared well here (Source: Twitter/@ajinkyarahane88)

Rajasthan Royals will meet Chennai Super Kings in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on April 27. Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the duel. Both teams have played seven games so far with table-toppers CSK winning five and RR clinching four. The Royals emerged winners when the two sides met earlier this season. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave?

The track here can challenge the batters as fast bowlers can generate swing with the new ball. Scoring could get difficult as the match progresses. Anything around the 160-165 run mark could be a challenging score. The dew factor could also come into the picture. Notably, Lucknow Super Giants﻿ successfully defended 154 against RR in the only previous game at this venue this season.

Here are the stadium stats

A total of 48 matches have been played here in the IPL. Sides batting first have won 16 games compared to the sides chasing (32). RR's 197/1 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 is the highest score here. Mumbai Indians﻿ have posted the lowest team total here (92/10) versus RR in 2013. 7.91 is the average run rate of teams batting first here.

RR's sensational record at home

Though RR lost to LSG in their previous outing here, they have enjoyed playing at home in the past. The inaugural-season champions own 32 victories in the 48 games they played here. Against CSK, however, they have three wins and as many defeats here. The Super Kings thrillingly claimed a four-wicket win when the two sides last met at this venue in IPL 2019.

Here are the key performers

Ajinkya Rahane owns the most IPL runs here, 1,100 at 39.28. Jos Buttler (474 at 52.66) and Sanju Samson (400 at 26.66) have also fared well here. Ravindra Jadeja has scored 157 runs besides scalping five wickets in 12 IPL games here. ﻿Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped eight wickets in as many T20 games here besides playing a 46-run knock.

Here we present the Probable XI of the two teams

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin. CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

