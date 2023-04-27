Sports

Premier League title race, Manchester City humble Arsenal: Key stats

Apr 27, 2023

De Bruyne scored a brace, taking his count to seven this season (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City have swung the Premier League title race to their favor after humbling leaders Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad. City are just two points behind, having played two games lesser than the Gunners. Pep Guardiola's side made this defining game a one-way contest and could go four points clear. Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, and Erling Haaland all scored. Here are the stats.

Here's how the points table looks like

After three successive draws, Arsenal dropped points once again, suffering their fourth defeat this season. After 33 matches, Arsenal remain on 75 points. On the other hand, City have raced to 73 points from 31 games (W23 D4 L4). City also became the first side to score 80-plus goals (82) in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season.

De Bruyne shines for City

De Bruyne scored a brace, taking his count to seven this season. His precise freekick also saw him clock his 16th assist before half-time. Overall, De Bruyne has 64 goals and 102 assists. As per Opta, De Bruyne has scored eight goals against Arsenal in the Premier League, three more goals than he has scored against any other side in the competition.

Key records scripted as City dominate the show

As per Opta, City have now won all seven of their home games versus Arsenal under Guardiola by an aggregate score of 20-4. Arsenal have lost their last 12 PL matches against City. Arsenal have scored just four goals in their last 11 PL matches against City, failing to score on seven occasions. City beat Arsenal thrice across competitions this season, equaling Liverpool.

Haaland shines with two assists and a goal

Premier League 2022-23 top scorer Erling Haaland turned provider for De Bruyne in each half. In 29 appearances, Haaland has now raced to seven assists. In injury-time, Haaland scored his 33rd PL goal. He has 49 in all competitions.

Do you know?

City have won nine of their last 10 Premier League matches, including seven in a row. At the Etihad, they have won 18 of their last 20 league games. Arsenal have conceded 10 goals in their last four matches.

How did the match pan out?

City's full-backs didn't give Arsenal any space on the wings by pressing high. Midfield domination also saw Arsenal get pegged back. City scored in the seventh minute with Haaland laying it for De Bruyne after thwarting Rob Holding. Just before half-time, De Bruyne's curling freekick saw Stones score. An unmarked De Bruyne then added the third. Holding scored a consolation as Haaland sealed matters.

City too good for Arsenal

City's flexibility was there for everyone to see as players dominated the roles they were assigned with. Rodri's presence was influential in midfield and Manuel Akanji stole the show at left-back, keeping Bukayo Saka at bay. It was a complete display from Guardiola's men.