Chelsea suffer fifth successive defeat under Frank Lampard: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 27, 2023, 02:52 am 3 min read

Chelsea suffered a crushing 0-2 defeat versus Brentford

Chelsea suffered a crushing 0-2 defeat versus Brentford in the Premier League to extend their winless run under interim manager Frank Lampard. Since Lampard took over, Chelsea have lost five successive games in all competitions. Meanwhile, Liverpool overcame West Ham United 2-1 after going a goal down to earn three valuable points. Here we present the stats.

Chelsea suffer under Lampard

Lampard has seen his side concede nine goals in these five games, besides scoring once. During this phase, Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals, being dumped by Real Madrid.

Sorry numbers for Chelsea and Lampard

As per Squawka, Chelsea have lost five consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since 1993. Meanwhile, Lampard, who was sacked by Everton earlier this season, has an awful record in Premier League 2022-23. In 23 games managed in total for Everton and Chelsea, Lampard has suffered 14 losses, besides managing six draws and only three wins (13% win rate).

Chelsea are winless in eight matches

Chelsea are now winless in eight games across competitions. Since their 3-1 win over Leicester City on March 11, Chelsea have been awful. Results: Chelsea vs Everon (2-2), Chelsea vs Aston Villa (0-2), Chelsea vs Liverpool (0-0), Wolves vs Chelsea (1-0), Real Madrid vs Chelsea (2-0), Chelsea vs Brighton (1-2), Chelsea vs Real Madrid (0-2), and Chelsea vs Brighton (0-2).

Chelsea remain 11th, suffer their 13th loss

Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League with 39 points from 32 games (W10 D9 L13). Chelsea have scored just 30 goals this season, besides conceding 35. Meanwhile, Brentford are ninth with 47 points from 33 games (W11 D14 L8).

Liverpool earn a 2-1 win

The Hammers took a 12th-minute lead via Lucas Paqueta, after playing a one-two with Michail Antonio. Cody Gakpo equalized for Liverpool. West Ham then saw Jarrod Bowen's goal get ruled offside by the video assistant referee. Liverpool defender Joel Matip scored what proved to be the winner in the 67th minute with a powerful header from Andy Robertson's corner.

Liverpool in contention for a European berth

Liverpool's win have seen them rise to sixth with 53 points from 32 games. Liverpool claimed their 15th league win of the season. For the time being, they have overtaken Spurs based on goal difference.

A look at the other key results

Nottingham Forest stunned FA Cup semi-finalists Brighton 3-1 to move out of the relegation zone. Aston Villa continued their surge under Unai Emery, seeing out a 1-0 win over Fulham. Villa are fifth with 54 points from 33 matches.