IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy stars in KKR's win against RCB

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 27, 2023, 12:19 am 2 min read

Chakravarthy bagged figures worth 3/27 (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Knight Riders successfully defended 200/5, restricting RCB to 179/8. Varun Chakravarthy did the damage with three wickets. Once again, he was brilliant with the ball, keeping the RCB batters at bay. The spinner recently completed 50 IPL wickets for KKR.

Another fine spell by Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy took the important wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, and Dinesh Karthik in the second innings. Chakravarthy was the pick of KKR's after having conceded just 27 runs in four overs. Chakravarthy, who has been in sublime form this time, finished with the lowest economy rate (6.80). Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell took two wickets each.

Over 50 wickets for KKR

KKR bought Chakravarthy for Rs. 4 crore in the 2020 IPL auction. He has since been a vital part of the team's bowling attack. Earlier this month, the mystery spinner raced past 50 wickets in 47 outings. Sunil Narine (158), Russell (93), Piyush Chawla (66), and Umesh Yadav (65) are the only other bowlers with 50 or more wickets for KKR.

Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2023

Chakaravarthy made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2019. He played a solitary game for the franchise that season and returned with 1/35 in three overs. Chakravarthy has been on a roll in IPL 2023. He has raced to 13 wickets in just eight games at an economy rate of 8.05. No other KKR bowler has as many wickets.

How did the match pan out?

KKR started well after RCB elected to field. While N Jagadeesan departed, Jason Roy (56) slammed a scintillating half-century. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana took over after KKR were reduced to 88/2. Rinku Singh and David Wiese helped KKR reach 200. Virat Kohli (54) powered RCB's innings but lost Faf du Plessis and Maxwell. Although Kohli, Lomror, and Karthik struck, RCB fell short.