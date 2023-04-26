Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli becomes third-highest run-scorer against KKR

Apr 26, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Knight Riders successfully defended 200/5, restricting RCB to 179/8. Virat Kohli scored 54 in a losing cause, having scored his fifth half-century of the season. In the process, Kohli became the third-highest run-scorer against KKR in the tournament. Here are the stats.

A look at his knock

Kohli continues his dominance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He brought up a 33-ball half-century in the 11th over. RCB's stand-in skipper, Kohli scored his fifth half-century of the ongoing season, now the joint-most with Faf du Plessis. It was Kohli's 49th half-century in the cash-rich league. He smashed 54 off 37 balls with the help of 6 fours.

Third-most runs against KKR

During the match, Kohli became just the fourth player to complete 850 runs against KKR in the IPL. Kohli, who now has 861 runs against the Knight Riders, surpassed Shikhar Dhawan (850) in this regard. David Warner leads the list with 1,075 runs, while Rohit Sharma (1,040) follows Warner. Notably, Kohli smashed his fifth half-century against KKR in the IPL.

Kohli owns second-most runs in IPL 2023

Kohli has been in sublime form in IPL 2023. He owns the second-most runs after du Plessis (422). The former has slammed 333 runs from eight matches at an average of 47.57 as of now. The tally includes a strike rate of 142.30.

Kohli averages over 50 in Bengaluru

Four of Kohli's five half-centuries this season have come at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He averages 50.60 here, having scored 253 runs. Kohli is second to du Plessis (315) in this regard.