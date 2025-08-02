2nd T20I: Can WI snap their losing streak vs Pakistan?
What's the story
West Indies will take on Pakistan in the second T20I match of their three-match series on Sunday, August 3. The game will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill (5:30am IST). After losing the first match by 14 runs, West Indies are looking to bounce back and avoid a series defeat. Meanwhile, Pakistan can seal the series with a win. Here is the match preview.
Match review
Summary of the 1st T20I
Pakistan batted first in the series opener and posted 178/6 in their 20 overs. Saim Ayub (57), Fakhar Zaman (28), and Hasan Nawaz (24) were the top scorers for Pakistan. Shamar Joseph was the standout bowler for WI, taking three wickets in his spell. In response, WI started strong with openers Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew scoring 35 runs each. However, they suffered a batting collapse later on despite Jason Holder's contribution of 30 runs.
Match details
Here is the pitch report
The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground is expected to offer a balanced pitch for both batsmen and bowlers. Spinners will come into play as the ball gets older. The series opener also took place at this venue, which saw bowlers turning the tide in the middle and end overs. However, batters will have ample oppurtunities to score big runs.
Information
Pakistan lead the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies and Pakistan have met each other 22 times in T20Is. WI have won three games with Pakistan claiming 16 wins. Meanwhile, three games have had no results.
Match dynamics
WI aim to bounce back against PAK
The West Indies come into this match on the back of a disappointing six-match losing streak in T20Is. They will be eager to avoid another series defeat in the format. On the other hand, Pakistan are looking to capitalize on their victory in the first match and secure a series win. This would be a strong comeback for them after their previous 1-2 loss against Bangladesh in an away series.
Team Line-ups
Predicted playing XIs for the 2nd T20I
West Indies Probable XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew (wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades. Pakistan Probable XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Ayub's 57 off just 38 balls in the opening T20I was decorated with five fours and two sixes. Shamar Joseph was the only WI bowler to claim multiple wickets as he finished with 3/30 from four overs. Mohammad Nawaz turned the opening game in the 12th over, by dismissing both openers and Gudakesh Motie. As captain, Shai Hope owns 335 runs across 10 T20Is at 37.22 (50s: 2, 100: 1).
