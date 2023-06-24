Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Tendai Chatara claims 3/52 against West Indies

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 24, 2023 | 09:51 pm 2 min read

Chatara is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe pacer Tendai Chatara was the pick of the bowlers against West Indies in match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club. Courtesy of his bowling performance, Zimbabwe registered a 35-run win triumph against WI. Zimbabwe have now won their first three group-stage games in the Qualifiers. Chatara picked crucial wickets and finished with 3/52. Here's more.

A timely spell from Chatara

Chatara wasn't exceptional with the new ball and in fact, he did not get a single wicket in his first seven overs. However, in his second spell, he got the crucial breakthrough of Jason Holder in the 41st over. He then dismissed Roston Chase, which tilted the game in Zimbabwe's favor. In his last over, he removed Alzarri Joseph to finish the game.

A look at his overall ODI numbers

Chatara made his ODI debut against West Indies back in 2013. Since then, he has featured in 85 ODIs and has scalped 110 wickets at an average of 33.02. His tally includes a solitary four-fer. Notably, Chatara is the fourth-highest ODI wicket-taker for Zimbabwe. Only Heath Streak (237), Prosper Utseya (133), and Graeme Cremer (119) are ahead of him in the ODI wickets tally.

How did the match pan out?

WI invited Zimbabwe to bat first and the hosts did not disappoint. Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie added 63 runs. Later, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl slammed fifties and stitched an 87-run partnership to help Zimbabwe post 268. In reply, WI had a decent start as Kyle Mayers scored a fifty. But in the end, it was not enough. Chatara finished with 3/52.

