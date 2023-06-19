Sports

CWC Qualifiers: George Dockrell hammers his highest ODI score

CWC Qualifiers: George Dockrell hammers his highest ODI score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 19, 2023 | 04:47 pm 2 min read

George Dockrell slams an unbeaten 91 against Oman (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell scored an unbeaten 91 in his side's opener at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers against Oman. He smashed seven boundaries and a couple of maximums during his 89-ball stay. His brilliance meant the Irish side posted 281/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Notably, this was Dockrell's highest ODI score. Here are further details.

Fifth ODI fifty for Dockrell

Standing in his 112th ODI, Dockrell has raced to 1,141 runs at 21.94 (50s: 5). His previous highest score in the format (74*) was recorded versus Bangladesh earlier this year. With his left-arm spin, Dockrell has scalped 98 wickets at 37.05. Kevin O'Brien (3,619 and 114) is the only other Ireland all-rounder with the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in ODIs.

Dockrell accomplishes this feat

Meanwhile, Dockrell's 91* is now the third-highest ODI score by an Ireland batter at number six. Only John Mooney (96 versus Scotland, 2014) and O'Brien (113 versus England, 2011) are ahead in this regard. Dockrell recorded his second ODI fifty batting at number six.

How did the Ireland innings pan out?

After a 51-run stand between openers Paul Stirling (23) and Andy McBrine (20), Ireland lost three wickets inside 18 runs. Harry Tector (52) then joined forces with Dockrell and the duo added 79 runs for the fifth wicket. Some valuable cameos from the lower-order batters meant Ireland posted 281/7 in Bulawayo. Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt took two wickets apiece for Oman.

Share this timeline