Ashes: Decoding Joe Root's dream run in Tests since 2021

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 17, 2023 | 10:04 am 3 min read

Root scored his fourth Test ton against Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Extending his sensational run in Tests, Joe Root hammered a brilliant ton in the ongoing Ashes 2023 opener. The veteran England batter played with intent and scored an unbeaten 118 off just 152 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries and four maximums. His brilliance meant England declared their first innings at 393/8 on Day 1. Here we decode Root's Test stats since 2021.

A well-composed knock from Root

Root looked good since the time he came on. He brilliantly tackled the Australian bowlers and took minimal risks. The batter punished the poor balls for boundaries and rotated the strike well. Root resurrected England's innings with a 51-run stand with Harry Brook (32). Post Ben Stokes's dismissal, Root got along with Jonny Bairstow (78) as the duo added 121 runs.

His run in Tests since 2021

Since 2021, Root has smoked 3,299 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 58.91. No other batter has scored even 2,000 Test runs in this period. Meanwhile, the former England captain has smashed 13 tons and nine fifties in this period. No other batter owns even eight three-figure scores in this regard. Root has indeed been in a league of his own.

His numbers in 'Bazball' era

Like most of the England batters, Root has also been aggressive ever since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach of the Test team. With McCullum at the helm, he has scored 1,233 runs in 14 Tests at an average and strike rate of 68.5 and 76.11, respectively. His strike rate in the format was 54.65 before the 'Bazball' era.

30 Test tons for Root

This was Root's 30th ton in Test cricket as he became the second Englishman to achieve the mark after Alastair Cook (33). The batter has also equaled Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul in terms of Test centuries. Among active batters, only Australian batting talisman Steve Smith (31) owns more Test centuries. Meanwhile, the batter has now clobbered 787 Test runs at Edgbaston at 71.54.

His run in Ashes

This was Root's fourth Test century against Australia as the tally also includes 16 fifties (Highest score: 180). The batter has now raced to 2,134 runs in 30 Ashes Tests at 41.03. Only Steve Smith (3,044) owns more Ashes runs among active players. Root has clobbered 1,242 in 16 home Ashes Tests at 46 (100s: 4, 50s: 7).

Highest run-getter in Tests among active players

Standing in his 131st Test, Root has amassed 11,122 runs at an impressive average of 50.78. He is the second-highest run-scorer in this format for England, only behind Alastair Cook with 12,472 runs. Meanwhile, no other active cricketer even owns 9,000 Test runs. As mentioned, his tally of 30 Test tons is only second to Smith among active cricketers. Root also owns 58 fifties.

