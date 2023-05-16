Sports

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes to head back after league stage

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023, 01:12 am 3 min read

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes has mostly been on the sidelines in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. His persistent injuries have hindered his chances to feature for CSK. CSK have found the correct balance and are not looking to tinker with their line-up in the final stage of the competition. Stokes has not taken the field since April 3. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes is one of the most decorated all-rounders of this generation. His ability with the willow and also with the ball is second to none.

CSK broke the bank for him in December's auction as they signed him for Rs. 16.25 crore.

However, his knee issue has kept him away from bowling, which is also a concern for England ahead of the Ashes.

His struggles in IPL 2023

Stokes featured in the first two matches for CSK in IPL 2023. He managed 7 and 8 in those two games and conceded 18 runs from the only over he bowled. As mentioned, he has not played since April 3.

CSK are seeing Stokes as a batting cover

Highlighting the scenario, CSK coach Stephen Flemming labeled him as a 'batting cover' as they are not looking to chop and change at a crucial juncture of the tournament. With Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Devon Conway becoming the mainstay overseas players for CSK, it has been hard for Stokes to play as a pure batter.

Stokes will return to UK before the playoffs

England's captain in red-ball cricket, Stokes will leave India ahead of the IPL 2023 playoffs. Notably, England will take on Australia on June 16 at Edgbaston. Although Stokes wants to contribute with the ball, his knee issue continues to pull him back. There are also concerns over James Anderson's fitness as England will play a one-off Test against Ireland.

England to start the Ashes campaign on June 16

England's Ashes campaign will start on June 16 at Edgbaston. They will travel to Lord's to play the second Test. Headingley will host the third Test, while the last two Tests will take place at Old Trafford and the Oval respectively. England will play Ireland in a one-off Test before the Ashes. Besides, Australia will feature at the ICC World Test Championship against India.

A look at Stokes's Test numbers

Stokes has been a mainstay for England in Tests. He was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in January after he revived England's Test team. He slammed 870 runs and picked up 26 wickets in 2022. He was also selected as the captain of the Test Team of the Year. Stokes has slammed 5,712 runs and taken 194 wickets in 91 Tests.