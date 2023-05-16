Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Here is the statistical preview

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023, 01:01 am 2 min read

Rohit Sharma can become the second Indian batter to complete 11,000 T20 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Mumbai Indians in a decisive clash. Both teams have won their previous games and are brimming with confidence heading into this match. Hence, it promises to be a very exciting duel with the playoff spots up for grabs. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and have faced the five-time champions MI only twice. However, both times, LSG prevailed over Mumbai. The last meeting saw LSG win by 36 runs. Batting first, they slammed 168/6 on the back of KL Rahul's brilliant century off 62 deliveries. In reply, MI could only manage 132/8 as Krunal Pandya finished with 3/19.

Here are the stadium stats

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this clash. 7.1 is the average run rate recorded here in IPL 2023. The pitch has provided assistance to the spinners and pacers who can vary their pace. Batters will have to be patient on this strip. Teams batting first have won three out of six games here while chasing teams have won two.

Rohit Sharma closing in on 5,000 runs for MI

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who is the franchise's highest run-scorer, is closing in on 5,000 runs. He has tallied 4,929 runs in 194 matches and needs 71 more to get to the exceptional milestone. He has slammed 33 fifties and a solitary ton for MI. However, it has been a struggle for Rohit this season, who owns 220 runs at 18.33.

Krunal Pandya may complete 1,500 IPL runs

LSG's stand-in captain, Krunal needs to step up and take more responsibility. He has done decently with the ball, but it's time for him to score some runs. Krunal has amassed 1,448 runs in 110 matches in the competition at an average of 21.61. Apart from runs, he has snapped 69 IPL wickets (ER: 7.31). Eight of these have come in IPL 2023.

Here are the approaching milestones

Ravi Bishnoi is a one away from completing 50 IPL wickets. Quinton de Kock is 12 away from reaching 9,000 T20 runs. He is the third-highest run-scorer among SA batters in T20s. Rohit (10,923) needs 77 more to be the second Indian batter to complete 11,000 T20 runs. Mohsin Khan needs two more wickets to get to 50 wickets in T20s.