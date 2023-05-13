Sports

PBKS hand DC their eighth defeat in IPL 2023: Stats

May 13, 2023

PBKS rode on Prabhsimran Singh's maiden IPL century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings kept their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs after sinking a sorry Delhi Capitals side in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. PBKS rode on Prabhsimran Singh's maiden IPL century to post 167/7 in 20 overs. In response, DC were going along nicely before a collapse halted their run-chase (136/8).

How did the match pan out?

PBKS were reduced to 45/3 before Prabhsimran and Sam Curran added a crucial 72-run stand for the fourth wicket. DC responded with wickets at key moments but Prabhsimran held his fort to slam a superb century. In response, DC openers added 69 runs before they were reduced to 88/6 in 10.1 overs. DC lost six wickets for 19 runs and failed to recover.

12th PBKS player to smash a ton

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran smashed a majestic 103-run knock from 65 balls (4s: 10, 6s: 6). Prabhsimran did all the heavy lifting for his side and played a gem of a knock. As per ESPNcricinfo, Prabhsimran is now the 12th PBKS player to score a century in the IPL. He is also the first centurion for Punjab against Delhi in IPL history.

Sixth-youngest player to score a century

As per Cricbuzz, at 22 years and 276 days, Prabhsimran is now the sixth-youngest player in the IPL to score a century. Manish Pandey (19y, 253 days) holds the record - RCB vs Deccan Chargers, Centurion, 2009.

Warner shines for DC

DC skipper David Warner scored a 27-ball 54 for his side. He smashed 10 fours and a six. Warner now has 384 runs from 12 games at 32.00 in IPL 2023. He smashed his 5th fifty this season. Overall, the southpaw has slammed 6,265 runs at 41.22. He is now the first player in IPL history to smash 60 half-centuries.

Brar claims a match-winning 4/30

Harpreet Brar produced figures worth 4/30 from his four overs. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul. In 26 IPL games, Brar now has 18 scalps at 30.72. He is now the third PBKS bowler to claim a four-fer versus Delhi in the IPL.

100 IPL games for Ishant Sharma

Veteran Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma completed 100 matches in the IPL. Notably, the ongoing season marked Ishant's comeback to IPL as the fast bowler went unsold last season. On Saturday, he claimed 2/27 from three overs versus PBKS. Ishant has so far claimed eight wickets this season. Overall in IPL, the senior pacer owns 80 wickets at an economy rate of 8.11.