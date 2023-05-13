Sports

Callum Wilson scripts Premier League history for Newcastle United: Stats

Wilson has netted 17 goals this season in the Premier League (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Newcastle United talisman Callum Wilson has been in tremendous form this season in the Premier League 2022-23 season. The English striker has been a handful in front of the goal. He scored a brace against Leeds United as the Magpies had to settle for a 2-2 draw away from home. Wilson's brace from the spot saw him script history for Newcastle. Here's more.

Wilson attains this PL record for Newcastle United

With his brace, Wilson has raced to 17 goals this season in the league. As per William Hill, he is the first Newcastle player to score 17-plus goals in the Premier League since Alan Shearer in the 2003-04 season. Shearer scored 22 goals in the Premier League 2003-04 season for the Magpies. Meanwhile, Demba Ba scored 16 goals for them in the 2011-12 season.

Fifth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League 2022-23 season

Wilson has netted 17 goals this season and is the fifth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League. Erling Haaland (35) is at the summit with the likes of Harry Kane (27), Ivan Toney (20), and Mohamed Salah (19) taking up the top four slots. As per Opta, Wilson has scored the most league goals (10) in Europe's top ten leagues since the start of April.

A look at Wilson's Premier League 2022-23 numbers

The England international has netted 17 goals, including three penalties along with providing four assists in 28 Premier League appearances this season. Out of his 65 shots, 32 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork thrice, besides creating three big chances.

How did the match pan out?

Luke Ayling gave Leeds the lead early on. He slammed home a rebound from Nick Pope. Patrick Bamford failed to convert a penalty in the 28th minute but minutes later, Wilson made no mistake at the other with his spot-kick. Wilson scored from the spot again but Rasmus Kristensen's equalizer meant that they had to split points. Later, Junior Firpo was sent off.