Trump moves Obama, Bush portraits away from public view

In a controversial move, United States President Donald Trump has ordered the relocation of portraits of his predecessors Barack Obama and George W Bush. The portraits were moved from their prominent positions in the White House to a less visible area at the top of the Grand Staircase. The Obama portrait now hangs in a corner at the entrance of the private residence, an area restricted to first family members, US Secret Service agents, and select White House staff.

New location Obama portrait now in a corner This move makes it impossible for regular visitors to see the photorealistic Robert McCurdy painting of Obama. The portraits of both Bushes have also been moved to this staircase area, CNN reported. Sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Trump often participates in cosmetic alterations at the White House. According to CNN, White House policy and precedent require that the most recent former presidents' portraits be exhibited at the executive mansion's entrance for guests to see.

Rising tensions Trump accused Obama of treason The relocation of these portraits is just one of the many signs of Trump's ongoing feud with the Obama family. Recently, Trump accused Obama and his administration of treason during the 2016 election, prompting a rare rebuttal from Obama, who called the allegations "outrageous," "bizarre," and "a weak attempt at distraction."

Legal action Grand jury probe ordered against Obama In response to Trump's allegations, Attorney General Pamela Bondi ordered a grand jury probe into claims that Obama administration officials fabricated intelligence about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The tensions between Trump and the Bush family have also been longstanding. The elder bush, George HW Bush, called Trump a "blowhard" in his biography and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.