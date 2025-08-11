Trump demands homeless people 'immediately' move out of Washington DC 

United States President Donald Trump has demanded the homeless population vacate Washington, D.C. "immediately." He promised to provide them with housing, but far from the capital. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said he would make the city "safer and more beautiful than it ever was before." "The criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong," he added.

Crime statistics DC mayor pushes back against Trump's claims However, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has pushed back against these claims. She said the city is "not experiencing a crime spike" and that violent crime has been driven down to a 30-year low. Bowser also slammed White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller for calling Washington "more violent than Baghdad." She called such comparisons hyperbolic and false. The city's police department reported a 26% decrease in violent crime during the first seven months of this year compared to 2024.

Policy measures What led to Trump's executive order In response to homelessness, Trump signed an executive order last month making it easier to arrest homeless people. He also ordered federal law enforcement into the streets of DC. The move came after a young Trump administration staffer was attacked during an attempted carjacking, which angered Trump. The Community Partnership estimates about 3,782 people experience homelessness in DC, with around 800 unsheltered or "on the street."