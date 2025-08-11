Australia joins Britain, France, and Canada to recognize Palestinian state 

Australia has announced plans to formally recognize Palestine as a state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced this decision, stressing that it is contingent on Hamas having no role in Palestine's future governance. "Australia will recognize the state of Palestine," said Albanese, adding that this recognition is based on commitments received from the Palestinian Authority (PA) to disarm and recognize Israel.

Political dialogue Need for political solution, not military 1: Albanese Albanese said he had a "long" and "civil" discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the matter. "I have said it publicly and I said it directly to...Netanyahu: the situation in Gaza has gone beyond the world's worst fears. Far too many innocent lives have been lost," he said. "The Israeli government continues to defy international law and deny sufficient aid, food and water....This vital aid must be allowed to get to the people who need it most."

Diplomatic tension Israel's ambassador says decision won't change reality on ground Israel's ambassador to Australia, Amir Maimon, said Albanese's decision "would not change the reality on the ground." "Peace is not achieved through declarations; it is achieved when those who have chosen terror abandon it and when violence and incitement end," Maimon said in a statement," he said. Opposition Leader Sussan Ley also opposed the move, saying it puts Australia out of step with key ally the United States.