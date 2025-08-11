'If we're going down, we'll take…': Pakistan general's nuclear threat

Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, has made a controversial statement during his visit to the United States . Speaking at a black-tie dinner in Tampa, Florida, Munir said that if Pakistan faces an existential threat in a future war with India, it would take "half the world" down with it. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," he said.

Treaty tension Munir threatens to destroy India's infrastructure During the same event, Munir also spoke about the Indus Waters Treaty. He criticized India's decision to suspend the treaty and said this could put 250 million people at risk of starvation and threatened to destroy any infrastructure India builds on Indus water channels with missiles. "The Indus River is not the Indians' family property... Humein missilon ki kami nahin hai, al-hamdulillah (We don't have a shortage of missiles, praise God)," he said.

Comparative analysis Munir compares India and Pakistan Munir also compared India and Pakistan in his speech, calling India a "shining Mercedes" and Pakistan a "dump truck full of gravel." He said if the truck hits the car, the loser would be clear. The event was attended by around 120 Florida-based Pakistani origin members and an Israel Defense Forces representative, per reports. Guests were not allowed to carry digital devices into the venue.

Loss disclosure Call for transparency on military losses Further, Munir called for transparency from both sides regarding military losses in conflicts with India. He said Pakistan would disclose its losses if India did the same. He also joked about Pakistan's ability to balance rival powers amid recent diplomatic tensions. The event came during Munir's second visit to Washington, where he had high-level meetings with political and military leaders and Pakistani diaspora members.