Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 5 Al Jazeera journalists

Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli strike near Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital. The deceased include correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa. They were among a group of seven people who were in a tent for journalists at the hospital's main gate when it was hit, the broadcaster said.

Admission and accusation Israel claims Anas al-Sharif was a Hamas member The Israeli military admitted to targeting Al Jazeera's Anas al-Sharif, calling him a "terrorist" who "posed as a journalist." They alleged he was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell responsible for rocket attacks against Israel. The Israeli military did not mention any of the other journalists who were killed. The attack comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Al Jazeera, which have had a troubled history, with Israeli authorities banning the channel and raiding its offices in recent conflicts.

Channel's response Al Jazeera calls attack a 'bloody crime' Al Jazeera has strongly condemned the attack, calling it a "bloody crime" of assassination. The channel said that five of its staff members were killed during the strike on a tent in Gaza City. An emotional Al Jazeera anchor was seen fighting back tears while reporting on his colleagues' deaths in a video clip.