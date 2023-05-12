Sports

IPL 2023: LSG seek return to winning ways against SRH

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 12, 2023, 12:39 pm 3 min read

LSG have struggled lately (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be up against each other in Match 58 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG have lost momentum after a fine start to the season. They have five wins in 11 games (1 NR). Meanwhile, SRH are reeling at the penultimate position in the points table with four wins in 10 matches. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on May 13 (3:30pm). A balanced track could be on display with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some swing on offer for the pacers initially. The spinners might extract turn in the middle overs. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have crossed swords just twice. The Super Giants won both games including one earlier this season. Chasing 122 in Match 10, LSG crossed the line with four overs to spare, claiming a five-wicket win. LSG's current stand-in skipper, Krunal Pandya claimed 3/18 in four overs before smoking a 23-ball 34 in that contest.

Can SRH make a dream comeback?

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be high on confidence, having chased down 215 versus Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. However, one more loss from here on might knock them out of the playoff race. Meanwhile, LSG have been largely dented by the ouster of their regular skipper KL Rahul. They must make a place for Naveen-ul-Haq or Mark Wood in the line-up.

Here are the probable XIs

SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan. RR (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper)/ Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh/ Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan. Impact subs: Abdul Samad, Amit Mishra.

Here are the key performers

LSG opener Kyle Mayers has smoked 359 runs in 11 games at a phenomenal strike rate of 156.14. Marcus Stoinis has plundered 239 runs besides scalping five wickets this season. For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has scored 215 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 185.34. Mayank Markande has managed 11 scalps from eight games at an economy of 7.31.

Dream11 Fantasy teams

Dream11 team 1 option: Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kyle Mayers (C), Krunal Pandya (VC), Mayank Markande, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Dream11 team 2 option: Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Glenn Phillips, Ayush Badoni, Rahul Tripathi (C), Abhishek Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Ravi Bishnoi, T Natarajan.

