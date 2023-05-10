Sports

David Warner vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 10, 2023

Warner has slammed 558 runs against CSK in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will face the Chennai Super Kings in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. DC will have to win all their matches from here to reach the top four, whereas CSK will be aiming to consolidate their position in the top two. David Warner has a good record against CSK and will be crucial for DC. Here's more.

A look at Warner's numbers against CSK

DC skipper Warner enjoys playing against CSK and has slammed 558 runs in 18 matches at an average of 31. The Australian dasher has smoked seven fifties against the Yellow Army while maintaining a strike rate of 130.37. Overall, he is the sixth-highest runscorer against CSK in the IPL. He is one of the eight batters to score 500-plus runs against the franchise.

Warner's IPL numbers at the Chepauk

Warner boasts a decent record at the Chepauk Stadium. Despite not playing for CSK, he has compiled 322 runs in 12 IPL innings at an average of 26.83. He has managed three fifties at this venue. He is the third-highest scorer among batters who have never represented CSK. Warner is only behind Virat Kohli (362), AB de Villiers and Rohit Sharma (both 353).

How Warner fares against the CSK bowlers?

Warner has enjoyed batting against CSK and his record at the Chepauk is also pretty decent. He owns a strike rate of 156.81 against Ravindra Jadeja and never got dismissed in five IPL innings. Even Moeen Ali hasn't dismissed him, whereas he owns a strike rate of 142.85 against the spinner. Deepak Chahar has dismissed Warner once in five IPL innings (Batting SR: 105.76).

A look at his overall IPL stats

The 36-year-old has been sensational in the IPL over the years. The third-highest runscorer in the competition has compiled 6,211 runs in 172 appearances at an average of 41.40. He owns the most 50-plus scores in the tournament (50s:59, 100s:4). In IPL 2023, Warner has scored runs but he hasn't been at his best. He has slammed 330 runs in 10 matches at 33.