IPL 2023: SRH post 197/6 versus DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 29, 2023, 09:18 pm 1 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total of 197/6 versus Delhi Capitals in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma scored a superb 67-run knock before Heinrich Klaasen made DC pay with a whirlwind knock. For the Capitals, Aussie pacer Mitchell Marsh finished with 4/27. DC will now need to bat well to chase down a tall score.

How did the first six overs pan out?

SRH had a decent powerplay, scoring 62/2. Abhishek was the chief scorer, accumulating 43 from 23 balls. SRH scored 21 runs from the first two overs before Ishant Sharma sent the struggling Mayank Agarwal back. Rahul Tripathi was the next to go, being dismissed by Marsh. Abhished ensured SRH ended the PP overs well, clobbering Ishant for 16 in the sixth over.

SRH finish their middle overs on 135/5

Abhishek brought up his fifty with a six in the seventh over. In the 10th over, Marsh struck twice, dismissing Aiden Markram and Harry Brook. In the 11th over, Mukesh Kumar conceded 24 before Axar Patel got Abhishek. SRH managed 135/5 after 15 overs.