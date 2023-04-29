Sports

IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar hammers a 24-ball 51* versus KKR

Vijay Shankar clobbered his fifth half-century as the Gujarat Titans defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Shankar's valiant 24-ball 51* saw GT chase down KKR's total of 179/7 with relative ease. He clobbered the spinners in the slog overs and shared a valiant stand with David Miller (32*). Here's more.

A blistering knock from Shankar

Shankar came to the crease in the 11th over. They were cruising at 91/2 and the platform was set. However, Shubman Gill departed soon after and there was some pressure. Shankar took his time to get set and once he had the feel of the pitch, he slammed the KKR bowlers. His knock was laced with five sixes and two fours (SR: 212.50).

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Courtesy of his blazing innings, Shankar has raced to 930 runs in 57 IPL appearances at an average of 26.57. He has slammed five half-centuries and owns a strike rate of 129.35. In IPL 2023, he has amassed 199 runs at an impressive average of 49.75. Both his fifties this season have come against KKR. 165.83 is his strike rate this season.

Here are his numbers in T20 cricket

The GT all-rounder has amassed 1,932 runs in 120 T20 appearances at an average of 26.46. His strike rate of 127.86 is also decent. He has accumulated nine fifties in total. He has scored 101 runs in nine T20Is for India at 25.25. He has found his confidence after joining the GT setup and now, he is repaying the faith shown by the management.

How did the match pan out?

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the architect for KKR as they got 61/2 in the powerplay. However, the middle overs were an issue as KKR consumed plenty of dot balls and lost wickets. Gurbaz's scalp in the 16th over was crucial. Andre Russell got some crucial runs in the end. Gujarat were going along nicely before KKR's spinners applied pressure. However, GT turned things around.