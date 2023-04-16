Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson guide RR to victory against GT

Shimron Hetmyer smashed a match-winning 56* (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Scintillating knocks from Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson powered Rajasthan Royals to a formidable victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Samson laid the foundation of their win, while Hetmyer added the finishing touches. RR successfully chased down 178. Besides, Shubman Gill and David Miller slammed 40+ scores for the Titans.

How did the match pan out?

Trent Boult dismissed Wriddhiman Saha after RR elected to field. Shubman Gill constructed GT's innings, guiding them to 42/2 in six overs. David Miller (46), Hardik Pandya (28), and Abhinav Manohar (27) paved GT's way as they scored 177/7. RR suffered a top-order collapse before Devdutt Padikkal and Samson struck. R Ashwin and Hetmyer fired at the death (179/7 in 19.2 overs).

Pandya completes 2,000 IPL runs

GT skipper Pandya counter-attacked right after the Powerplay ended. He attacked both Ashwin and Adam Zampa to get past the 20-run mark. Pandya shared a 50-run stand with Gill before Chahal got rid of him. Pandya smashed a 19-ball 28 (4s-3, 6s-1). In the process, the right-handed batter completed 2,000 runs in the IPL. Pandya now has 2,012 IPL runs at 29.16.

The double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets

Pandya has become the sixth player to have registered the double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the IPL. Shane Watson (3874 runs, 92 wickets), Kieron Pollard (3412 runs, 69 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (2531 runs, 138 wickets), Jacques Kallis (2427 runs, 65 wickets), and Andre Russell (2074 runs, 92 wickets) are the others with this feat.

Miller shines against RR

Miller was the top scorer for GT in the match. Once again, he carried the middle order, having slammed 46 off 30 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). It is worth noting that Miller has scored 382 runs in 10 innings against the Royals at an incredible average of 76.40. His strike rate against them reads 166.81 (4s: 20, 6s: 25).

Samson slams his 15th IPL fifty

Samson led RR from the front after they were reduced to 4/2. He was watchful at the start but accelerated as the innings progressed. Samson completed his half-century off 29 balls in the 15th over. It was his 19th fifty of the IPL. The right-handed batter smashed 60 off 32 balls, a knock studded with 3 fours and 6 sixes.

Samson completes 3,000 runs for RR

Samson has become the first batter to score over 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL. He is the leading run-scorer for RR in the tournament. Samson has featured in over 100 matches for them.

Hetmyer finishes off in style!

West Indies star batter Hetmyer played a majestic knock after the Royals were tottering on 55/4. Although the left-handed batter received support from Dhruv Jurel (18) and Ashwin (10), he did the bulk of scoring. Hetmyer slammed his fourth IPL half-century, having smashed an unbeaten 56 off 26 balls (2 fours and 5 sixes). In the process, Hetmyer completed 1,000 IPL runs.

Here are the other notable numbers

RR scored 26/2 in the first six overs, the lowest Powerplay score of IPL 2023. RR in Powerplay (IPL 2023): 85/1 vs SRH, 57/3 vs PBKS, 68/0 vs DC, 57/1 vs CSK, and 26/2 vs GT. Rashid Khan, who took two wickets, dismissed Padikkal for the third time in 25 balls (IPL). Padikkal has a strike rate of just 75 against Rashid.