Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United blank Nottingham Forest 2-0: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 16, 2023, 11:27 pm 2 min read

Diogo Dalot scored in the 76th minute (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United blanked Nottingham Forest to move up to third in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Antony scored the opener for the visitors in the first half before he turned provider for Diogo Dalot in the 76th minute. It was another clean sheet for David de Gea as he went atop the chart among goalkeepers. Here we present the key stats.

Points table and match stats

Manchester United have gone above Newcastle United, who lost 0-3 against Aston Villa on Saturday. United have 59 points from 30 games (W18 D5 L7). Meanwhile, Forest languish third from bottom with 27 points from 31 games. In terms of match stats, United clocked 22 attempts, accounting for eight shots on target. United also had 69% ball possession and 82% pass accuracy.

A nucleus for MUFC

As per Opta, Manchester United have won 15 and lost none of the 17 matches in which Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes have all started together in all competitions (D2), posting a win rate of 88%.

Key numbers for Antony and Fernandes

As per Opta, Antony scored his first goal in 15 PL appearances. He had attempted 38 shots without a goal in the competition before scoring against Forest. In the PL 2022-23 season, Antony has four goals, besides registering his maiden assist. As per Squawka, Fernandes had an excellent match for United, creating the most chances (6) and most touches in the opposition box (8).

Manchester United claim these records

United have overcome Forest four times in a single season across competitions. For the third time, United have claimed such a record - also versus Sheffield Wednesday in 1993-94 and Chelsea in 2010-11. United have now taken more points from 30 Premier League games in 2022-23 (59) than in the whole of last season (58).