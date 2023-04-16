Sports

IPL: Hardik Pandya achieves double of 2,000 runs, 50 wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 16, 2023, 09:45 pm

Pandya scored 28 against RR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans compiled 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals in match number 23 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat. Shubman Gill (45) and David Miller (46) shone with 40+ scores, while Hardik Pandya (28) and Abhinav Manohar (27) couldn't capitalize. GT skipper Pandya recorded the double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the tournament.

Pandya completes 2,000 IPL runs

GT skipper Pandya counter-attacked right after the Powerplay ended. He attacked both R Ashwin and Adam Zampa to get past the 20-run mark. Pandya shared a 50-run stand with Gill before Chahal got rid of him. Pandya smashed a 19-ball 28 (4s-3, 6s-1). In the process, the right-handed batter completed 2,000 runs in the IPL. Pandya now has 2,012 IPL runs at 29.16.

The double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets

Pandya has become the sixth player to have registered the double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the IPL. Shane Watson (3874 runs, 92 wickets), Kieron Pollard (3412 runs, 69 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (2531 runs, 138 wickets), Jacques Kallis (2427 runs, 65 wickets), and Andre Russell (2074 runs, 92 wickets) are the others with this feat.

Pandya owns this record

Pandya is the only Indian to score 400+ runs and scalp 10+ wickets in a single IPL season. He mustered 402 runs and picked up 14 wickets for MI in IPL 2019. He had a batting average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 191.42.