Prabath Jayasuriya becomes fastest spinner to complete 50 Test wickets

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 28, 2023, 02:40 pm 2 min read

Jayasuriya got the feat in seven Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya scripted history on Friday by becoming the fastest spinner to complete 50 wickets in Test cricket. He broke a seven-decade record by getting the feat in just his seventh Test. The left-arm spinner reached the milestone on Day 5 of the third and final Test against Ireland. Here we look at his stellar stats.

A stellar performance from Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya came into the match with 43 wickets. He claimed a fifer in Ireland's first innings and got to the illustrious feat with his second wicket in the second innings. Paul Stirling was his milestone victim as he gave a catch to the flying Kusal Mendis at short extra cover. Jayasuriya's venomous deliveries have indeed given Ireland batters a tough time on this tour.

West Indian great Alf Valentine was the previous fastest spinner to touch the 50-wicket mark, getting the milestone in eight Tests in 1951. Overall, Jayasuriya is the joint second-quickest to 50 Test scalps as he shares the feat with England's Tom Richardson and South Africa's Vernon Philander. Former Australian quick Charlie Turner holds the top spot, getting to the feat in six Tests.

Jayasuriya goes past Mendis, Perera

Ramesh Mendis and Dilruwan Perera were the previous joint-fastest Lankan bowlers to complete 50 Test wickets, getting the milestone in 11 games. Jayasuriya surpassed them as well. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old, who made his Test debut only last year, owns six five-wicket hauls in the longest format. The tally also includes a couple of 10-wicket hauls. His average is just over 23 (23.7).

How did the game pan out?

Ireland posted a mammoth 492 after electing to bat first at the Galle International Stadium. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, and Curtis Campher starred for them. Jayasuriya claimed a fifer. In reply, SL declared at 704/3 with Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, and Angelo Mathews recording tons. The visitors were folded for 202 in their second outing thanks to Ramesh Mendis's fifer.