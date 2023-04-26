Sports

Virat Kohli vs KKR in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2023, 11:27 am 2 min read

Kohli has fared well versus KKR (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Virat Kohli will be keen to make his presence felt against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Wednesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore ace Kohli has performed well against KKR in the IPL and playing in front of the home crowd will help him. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fascinating clash. Here's more.

How has Kohli performed versus KKR?

Kohli has scored 807 runs versus KKR across 28 innings at 35.08. He has four fifties and a century versus the Eastern giants, striking at 129.12. Kohli is in line to become the third-highest scorer versus KKR by surpassing Suresh Raina (829) and Shikhar Dhawan (850). David Warner (1,075) and Rohit Sharma (1,040) are the highest scorers versus KKR.

Kohli's performance at the Chinnaswamy

Kohli is the top scorer at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL, having mustered 2,545 runs at 37.43. He has three tons here with the best of 113. In IPL 2023, Kohli has scores of 82*, 61, 50, 6, and 0 in Bengaluru.

How has Kohi fared against key KKR bowlers?

Versus Sunil Narine, the 34-year-old Kohli has 102 runs under his belt at 25.50. His strike rate reads 100.00. Narine has bowled as many as 41 dot balls to Kohli. He has dismissed Kohli on four occasions. Against fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Kohli has mustered 20 runs from 24 balls (SR: 83.33). Chakravarthy has dismissed Kohli once.

Kohli's performance in IPL 2023

In seven matches this season, Kohli has scored 279 runs at an average of 46.50. He has smashed four fifties so far with the best of 82*. Kohli's strike rate reads 141.62.

