Trent Boult enters 100-wicket club in IPL: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 23, 2023, 04:43 pm 1 min read

Boult became the 13th IPL pacer to complete 100 wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals speedster Trent Boult started brilliantly against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he dismissed Virat Kohli on his very first delivery and then removed Shahbaz Ahmed in the third over. In yet another fiery opening spell, Boult completed his 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite his heroics, RCB raced to 62/2 in the powerplays. Here's more.

22nd bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets

With this exceptional opening spell against RCB, Boult has raced to 101 wickets in 84 IPL appearances. He owns an average of 26.22 and his economy of 8.24 is on the higher side. The NZ pacer became the 22nd bowler to complete this IPL milestone. Among pacers in the IPL, he is the 13th to complete the feat.

A first-over maestro

Boult has scalped a whopping 21 wickets in the first over of IPL matches since 2020. He is the only bowler in double figures. Jofra Archer and Mukesh Chaudhury trail him in this regard with five wickets apiece.