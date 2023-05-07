Sports

IPL 2023, Jos Buttler smashes 95 versus SRH: Stats

Rajasthan Royals talisman Jos Buttler has returned to form with a superb 95 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals talisman Jos Buttler has returned to form with a 95-run knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Buttler slammed his fourth IPL fifty this season. He was looking well set for a sixth IPL century and equal Chris Gayle's record but Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed the Englishman LBW. Here are the stats.

A solid effort from Buttler

Buttler started slowly but he along with Yashasvi Jaiswal added 54 runs for the opening wicket partnership. RR were 61/1 in the first six overs. Later, he stitched a decisive century-plus stand alongside skipper Sanju Samson. RR capitalized on some poor bowling as Buttler smashed the bad balls away. Buttler was in his range as the knock progressed before being outsmarted by Bhuvneshwar.

Joint-most 50+ partnerships for RR in a single IPL season

Buttler and Jaiswal have complimented each other ever since they opened together for the Royals. The duo has worked wonders for the franchise. As per statistician Sashikant Singh, with today's 50-plus opening stand, they have registered their 6th 50-plus partnership for RR this season. Only Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane had six such partnerships for RR in a single season in IPL 2012.

Buttler packs a punch

Buttler's 95-run knock was laced with 10 fours and four sixes. He struck at 161.02. Buttler shared a solid 138-run stand alongside Samson to help his side post a 200-plus total. In IPL 2023, Buttler has smacked 392 runs from 11 games, averaging 35.64.

A look at Buttler's IPL numbers

With this knock, Buttler has raced to 3,223 runs in 93 IPL appearances at 39.30. He has made his runs at a strike rate of 148.93. The wicketkeeper batter has compiled 19 fifties and five centuries. Overall in T20s, Buttler has amassed 9,799 runs in 361 matches (50s: 69, 100s: 6). He is the second-highest runscorer among English batters in T20s (Alex Hales 10,916).