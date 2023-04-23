Sports

Prithvi Shaw vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 23, 2023, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 158 wickets in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when they will host the Delhi Capitals in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 24. Both teams have played six matches. While SRH have registered two wins, DC have prevailed once. The duel between Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience and Prithvi Shaw's youthful flamboyance will be fascinating. Here's the preview.

Shaw's numbers against Bhuvneshwar in the IPL

Shaw has had a rough start to the current season, and in most cases, he was dismissed in the Powerplay. He will look to return to form against SRH. He has scored 35 runs against Bhuvneshwar in six IPL meetings and was dismissed twice. He owns a strike rate of 100 against the veteran. His strike rate drops to 71.42 against Bhuvneshwar in Hyderabad.

Shaw's struggles against pace

Shaw has struggled against pace early on, especially with the moving ball. He was cleaned up by Mark Wood in the season opener, while Mohammed Shami and Trent Boult also dismissed him. Shaw owns a strike rate of 148.67 against pacers across 67 IPL innings at an average of 26.06. However, he has also fallen to them 43 times, proving his vulnerability.

The battle between two powerplay enforcers

Shaw enjoys playing an attacking brand of cricket, and hence, his powerplay strike rate of 145.96 is the highest in the IPL among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He has scored 1,175 runs in this phase at 26.70 Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar has scalped 54 wickets in the Powerplay, the most by any bowler in the IPL. He owns an impressive powerplay economy of 6.03.

How has Shaw fared against SRH?

The 23-year-old dasher has been inconsistent against SRH in the past. His average of 26.37 against SRH tells a clear story. In eight IPL appearances, he has scored 211 runs. He has slammed three fifties and owns a strike rate of 137.90. Overall, he has accumulated 1,635 runs in 69 matches at 23.70. In IPL 2023, he has scored 47 runs in six matches.

A look at Bhuvneshwar's numbers against DC

Bhuvneshwar's record against DC isn't anything exceptional. He has notched 14 wickets in 18 matches against them. His economy of 7.66 is pretty decent considering he bowls the tough overs. Overall, with 158 scalps in 152 appearances, Bhuvneshwar is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history among pacers. Overall, he is the joint-sixth highest wicket-taker. He is SRH's highest wicket-taker with 134 IPL scalps.

