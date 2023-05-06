Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 06, 2023, 09:42 am

DC have won three of their last four games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 50th Match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this contest on May 6 (7:30pm). After losing their first five games, the Capitals have claimed three wins in their last four outings. Meanwhile, RCB have five wins in nine matches. Here is the pitch report.

A look at the pitch conditions

With the boundaries being on the shorter side, bowlers cannot afford to miss their mark much. However, spinners can be effective in the middle overs as the track here mostly remains low and slow. As the dew factor might come into play, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl. Chasing teams have won three of the four games played here in IPL 2023.

A look at the stadium stats

8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first in the IPL. Chasing sides have won 44 of the 82 IPL games played here (excluding Super Over games). Teams batting first have prevailed in 36 matches. DC own the highest total here (231/4) against Punjab Kings in 2011. The lowest team score here also belongs to DC, 66 versus Mumbai Indians in 2017.

How have DC fared at this venue?

The Capitals are among those rare IPL teams who have struggled at their home. They have just 32 victories in 74 IPL games here (including Super Over games). In the ongoing season, they have just a solitary win in four matches here. Notably, RCB have defeated DC six times in nine games at this venue. They would be confident ahead of this clash.

Here are the key performers

David Warner has fared well in IPL here, scoring 885 runs at 31.60. Virat Kohli has accumulated 428 runs in just nine games here at a phenomenal strike rate of 149.65. Ishant Sharma has snapped 13 wickets in 11 matches here at an economy of 8.52. Harshal Patel has also claimed 12 wickets here in just eight matches, conceding runs at 8.94.

A look at the probable playing XIs

DC probable XI: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. Impact subs: Lalit Yadav and Harshal Patel.

