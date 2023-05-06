Sports

Faf du Plessis vs Khaleel Ahmed in IPL: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 06, 2023, 07:30 am 2 min read

Khaleel Ahmed scalped 16 wickets for DC last season (Source: Twitter/@imK_Ahmed)

Delhi Capitals will host an upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have played nine matches this season and RCB have won five games, whereas DC prevailed only thrice. A lot will depend on RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and DC speedster Khaleel Ahmed. It promises to be an exciting duel. Here's more.

Du Plessis's numbers against Khaleel

Khaleel is a very underrated bowler and when he was injured DC missed him a lot. He is a left-arm all-phase bowler for Delhi and will look to strike early against RCB, and preferably remove Du Plessis. In five IPL meetings, Khaleel has got the better of Du Plessis once. The SA batter has slammed 51 runs at a paltry 118.60 strike rate.

Du Plessis's numbers against left-arm pacers

Du Plessis is a very well-rounded player with terrific technique and he does not have any sort of weakness against left-arm seamers. He owns a decent strike rate of 148.29 against them in the IPL. He has fallen to them 17 times in 69 innings. In IPL 2023, he has a tremendous record against them. He boasts a strike rate of 161.29 (1 dismissal).

Second-highest wicket-taker for DC last season

Khaleel was pivotal to DC's plans last season as well and he finished with 16 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 19.68. Out of which, he scalped four wickets in the powerplay with an exceptional economy of 6.11. He picked up six wickets each in the middle and the slog overs, proving to be a very effective all-phase bowler.

Khaleel's numbers against RCB

The 25-year-old speedster has played twice against RCB in the IPL history and has scalped four wickets. His best figures of 3/37 came in 2019 when he was representing SRH. He dismissed Virat Kohli, Gurkeerat Singh and Washington Sundar.

A look at their overall IPL stats

Khaleel has scalped five wickets in four matches this season at 24.60. He has raced to 53 IPL wickets in 38 appearances at an average of 23.09. Du Plessis has been batting like a dream. He owns the 'Orange Cap', having scored 466 runs in nine matches at 58.25 (50s:5). Overall, he has tallied 3,869 runs in 125 matches at an average of 36.15.