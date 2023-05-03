Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: Here is the statistical preview

May 03, 2023

Sunil Narine is one shy of becoming just the eighth bowler to claim 160-plus IPL wickets (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season sees Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have struggled to find the desired wins this season and are placed eighth and ninth respectively. KKR have played a game more than SRH and could be toppled in the points table. Ahead of a crucial duel, we present the statistical preview.

Here's the H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, the two teams have met on 24 occasions to date. SRH have nine wins compared to KKR's 15. In IPL 2023, SRH beat KKR by 23 runs at Eden Gardens. SRH rode on Harry Brook's century to post a commanding 228/4 in 20 overs. In response, KKR ended with 205/7 from their 20 overs.

Key performers in the IPL 2023 season

In nine matches this season, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy has claimed 13 scalps at 21.61. For SRH, Mayank Markande has managed 10 scalps from six games at just 15.40. Venkatesh Iyer has 296 runs for KKR from nine games at 32.88. Rinku Singh has amassed 270 runs at an impressive 54.00. For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has scored 153 runs from six games at 51.00.

Approaching milestones for KKR players with the bat

Having played 100 IPL games, KKR skipper Nitish Rana has scored 2,414 runs at 28.06. He is set to surpass Jacques Kallis (2,427 runs). Rana can also get to 500 runs against SRH (495). Iyer, who has 197 fours in the 20-over format, is three shy of 200. Andre Russell can get to 150 IPL fours (146) and 600 T20 career maximums (598).

Approaching milestones for SRH players with the bat

Rahul Tripathi has hammered 1,968 IPL runs at an average of 27.71. He needs 32 runs to reach the 2,000-run mark. He can also get to 200 IPL fours, having hit 194. Aiden Markram has slammed 2,989 runs in T20s and is 11 shy of 3,000. Mayank Agarwal (2,496) is four short of 2,500 IPL runs. He can also register 250 IPL fours (245).

Key bowling numbers on offer

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed the most wickets against KKR in IPL history (31). Overall, Bhuvneshwar has 161 IPL scalps at 25.99. Sunil Narine is one shy of becoming just the eighth bowler to claim 160-plus IPL wickets (159). Russell has claimed 396 wickets in T20s and is four shy of 400.