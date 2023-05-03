Sports

IPL 2023: Struggling SRH and KKR aim for crucial points

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 03, 2023, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season sees Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season sees Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have struggled to find the desired wins this season and are placed eighth and ninth respectively. KKR have played a game more than SRH and could be toppled in the points table. In the previous meeting this season, SRH claimed a comfortable win.

A look at the H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, the two teams have met on 24 occasions to date. SRH have nine wins compared to KKR's 15. In IPL 2023, SRH beat KKR by 23 runs at Eden Gardens.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad will be hosting this game. A balanced track could be on offer with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some swing on offer for the pacers initially, while the spinners will be able to extract turn in the middle overs. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

Can KKR find a way to beat SRH?

KKR have lacked the desired kill and the bowling, in particular, has been awful. KKR could opt for Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz upfront. These two can put up a fast start given their exploits. Bowling-wise, KKR's three spinners will hold the key. For SRH, Abhishek Sharma is their main card in batting. Heinrich Klaasen can be decisive as a finisher.

Here are the Probable XIs

Probable XI SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Probable XI KKR: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Here are the key performers

In nine matches this season, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy has claimed 13 scalps at 21.61. For SRH, Mayank Markande has managed 10 scalps from six games at just 15.40. Venkatesh Iyer has 296 runs for KKR from nine games at 32.88. Rinku Singh has amassed 270 runs at an impressive 54.00. For SRH, Klaasen has scored 153 runs from six games at 51.00.

Dream11 Fantasy team options

Dream11 Fantasy team option 1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Heinrich Klaasen, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Harry Brook, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy. Dream11 Fantasy team option 2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Heinrich Klaasen, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Rana (vc), Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Suyash Sharma.