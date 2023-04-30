Sports

IPL 2023: Ton-up Jaiswal guides RR to 212/7 against MI

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 30, 2023, 09:38 pm 2 min read

Jaiswal ended up slamming 124 off 62 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A scintillating century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (124) guided Rajasthan Royals to 212/7 against Mumbai Indians in the 42nd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Wankhede. Jaiswal slammed his career-best IPL score, single-handedly carrying RR's innings. As a result, he also claimed the Orange Cap, having crossed the 400-run mark. Arshad Khan and Piyush Chawla shared five wickets for MI.

Another fruitful start for RR

RR had a flying start after skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat. Like the last game, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler came out all guns blazing. While the latter batter cautiously, Jaiswal kept punishing the CSK bowlers. The Indian batter made his intent clear after smacking a maximum in the first over. The duo also went after Jofra Archer. RR were 65/0 after six overs.

Maiden IPL ton for Jaiswal

Jaiswal continued his exploits, slamming 41* off 23 balls in the Powerplay. He brought his maiden IPL century off 53 balls (18th over). The young left-handed batter hammered his fourth 50+ score of the ongoing season and seventh overall. Jaiswal also touched the 900-run mark in the IPL during his knock. He ended up slamming 124 off 62 balls (16 fours, 8 sixes).

RR's youngest centurion in IPL

Jaiswal has become the seventh player to have slammed a century for RR in the IPL. Buttler (5), Shane Watson (2), Ajinkya Rahane (2), Sanju Samson (2), Ben Stokes (1), and Yusuf Pathan (1) are the others with this feat. At 21 years and 123 days, Jaiswal has become the youngest centurion for the Royals in the cash-rich league.

Most Powerplay runs in IPL 2023

Jaiswal has been phenomenal in the Powerplay in IPL 2023. He now has the most runs in this phase this season, having slammed 227 runs at a strike rate of 165.69. Jaiswal left behind Lucknow Super Giants's Kyle Mayers, who owns 204 Powerplay runs.

1,000th match in IPL

India's premier T20 league has reached the landmark of 1000 matches. RR, who are playing tonight, were the champions of the inaugural season (2008). Meanwhile, MI have won the tournament five times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019-20).