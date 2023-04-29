Sports

IPL 2023: CSK, PBKS aim to return to winning ways

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 29, 2023, 02:15 pm 3 min read

CSK have five wins in eight games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will be up against Punjab Kings in Match 41 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have played eight games so far with CSK winning five and PBKS clinching four. Notably, both sides are coming off defeats and would like to return to winning ways. A high-scoring game can be on display. Here we present the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this duel on Sunday (April 29). Teams batting first have won two of their three games here this season. Anything around 165-170 would be a competitive score. Spinners can be impactful in the middle overs. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

CSK and PBKS have been involved in some thrillers in the past. The four-time champions are ahead in terms of the head-to-head record, having won 15 of the 27 games. The remaining 12 games went in PBKS's favor. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK have defeated the Mohali-based side four times in six meetings. Last season, however, PBKS defeated MS Dhoni's men twice.

Can PBKS breach CSK's fortress?

As CSK have been excellent at home, PBKS need to put up a solid performance. Prominent batters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and Sikandar Raza need to step up. Their bowlers must also bounce back, having conceded 257/5 against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing. CSK have also heavily relied on their batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, and Ajinkya Rahane.

A look at the probable playing XIs

CSK (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh. PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. Impact players: Ambati Rayudu (CSK) and Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS).

Here are the key performers

Rahane's strike rate of 189.83 is the highest for any batter with at least 220 runs in IPL 2023. With 14 wickets in eight games, Tushar Deshpande is currently CSK's leading wicket-taker. Arshdeep Singh's tally also reads 14 wickets in eight games. Shikhar Dhawan is PBKS's leading run-getter this season with 234 runs at a strike rate of 145.34.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Dream 11 (Option 1): Jitesh Sharma, Devon Conway (VC), Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahul Chahar. Dream 11 (Option 2): Jitesh Sharma, Devon Conway, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Atharva Taide, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.