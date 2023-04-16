Sports

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs for RR: Key stats

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs for RR: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 16, 2023, 11:37 pm 2 min read

Samson has played over 100 IPL matches for RR

Sanju Samson has completed 3,000 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RR skipper reached the landmark in match number 23 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Notably, Samson is the leading run-scorer for the Royals in the tournament. He led RR to an incredible win against GT. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Samson has been in the T20 circuit for a long time. He has been a consistent performer in a tournament as intense as the IPL.

He has earned a reputation for being a prolific striker of the ball.

With Samson enjoying a sublime run, RR would be expecting more such knocks from his end in the latter stages.

A match-winning knock by Samson

Samson led RR from the front after they were reduced to 4/2 while chasing 178. He was watchful at the start but accelerated as the innings progressed. Samson completed his half-century off 29 balls in the 15th over. It was his 19th fifty of the IPL. The right-handed batter smashed 60 off 32 balls, a knock studded with 3 fours and 6 sixes.

First batter with 3,000 IPL runs for RR

Samson has become the first batter to score over 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL. He is the leading run-scorer for RR in the tournament. Samson has featured in over 100 matches for them.

A look at his IPL career

Samson made his IPL debut in the 2013 season for the Royals. He also represented Delhi Capitals (DC) for a brief period. As of now, Samson has racked up 3,683 runs in 143 matches at 29.23. He has slammed three hundreds (119, 102*, and 102) and 19 fifties. The hard-hitter has won the Player of the Match award on nine occasions.