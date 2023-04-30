Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes RR's youngest centurion in IPL: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 30, 2023, 09:22 pm 2 min read

Jaiswal completed his ton in the 18th over (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has slammed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached the three-figure mark in match number 42 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. His incredible knock helped the Royals fetch another strong start. Jaiswal shared a 72-run stand with Jos Buttler for the opening wicket. The former is now RR's youngest IPL centurion.

RR's seventh centurion in IPL

Jaiswal has become the seventh player to have slammed a century for RR in the IPL. Buttler (5), Shane Watson (2), Ajinkya Rahane (2), Sanju Samson (2), Ben Stokes (1), and Yusuf Pathan (1) are the others with this feat. At 21 years and 123 days, Jaiswal has become the youngest centurion for the Royals in the cash-rich league.

Jaiswal, Buttler fire in PP

RR had a flying start after skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat. Like the last game, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler came out all guns blazing. While the latter batted cautiously, Jaiswal kept punishing the CSK bowlers. The Indian batter made his intent clear after smacking a maximum in the first over. The duo also went after Jofra Archer. RR were 65/0 after six overs.

Most Powerplay runs in IPL 2023

Jaiswal has been phenomenal in the Powerplay in IPL 2023. He now has the most runs in this phase this season, having slammed 227 runs at a strike rate of 165.69. Jaiswal left behind Lucknow Super Giants's Kyle Mayers, who owns 204 Powerplay runs.