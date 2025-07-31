HUL Q1 results: Net profit jumps 6% to ₹2,768cr

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has reported a 6% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's net profit stood at ₹2,768 crore during this period. The revenue for the April-June quarter also saw a growth of 5% to ₹16,323 crore. This positive financial performance was mainly driven by lower tax expenses and volume-led sales growth across key categories.

Market reaction Shares of HUL gained nearly 3% Following the earnings announcement, HUL's shares witnessed a significant jump of 2.89%, trading at ₹2,507 on the NSE at 12:04pm. The company's underlying volume growth (UVG) was recorded at 4%, with an underlying sales growth (USG) of 5%. However, profit after tax before exceptional items declined by 5% year-on-year to ₹2,526 crore for the quarter under review.

Financial metrics EBITDA slips to ₹3,718cr The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹3,718 crore, slightly down from ₹3,744 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin also fell by 130 basis points to 22.8%, in line with HUL's guidance as it ramped up business investments.