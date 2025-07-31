HUL Q1 results: Net profit jumps 6% to ₹2,768cr
What's the story
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has reported a 6% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's net profit stood at ₹2,768 crore during this period. The revenue for the April-June quarter also saw a growth of 5% to ₹16,323 crore. This positive financial performance was mainly driven by lower tax expenses and volume-led sales growth across key categories.
Market reaction
Shares of HUL gained nearly 3%
Following the earnings announcement, HUL's shares witnessed a significant jump of 2.89%, trading at ₹2,507 on the NSE at 12:04pm. The company's underlying volume growth (UVG) was recorded at 4%, with an underlying sales growth (USG) of 5%. However, profit after tax before exceptional items declined by 5% year-on-year to ₹2,526 crore for the quarter under review.
Financial metrics
EBITDA slips to ₹3,718cr
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹3,718 crore, slightly down from ₹3,744 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin also fell by 130 basis points to 22.8%, in line with HUL's guidance as it ramped up business investments.
CEO statement
FMCG demand remained stable in Q1
Commenting on the results, HUL CEO and MD Rohit Jawa said, "FMCG demand has continued to remain stable, with a gradual uptick in recency." He added that they were encouraged by favorable macroeconomic indicators and strategically stepped up investments to effectively advance their portfolio transformation agenda. Looking ahead, Jawa said HUL expects the recovery trend to continue and reiterated confidence in the company's ASPIRE strategy for growth through innovation and digital acceleration.