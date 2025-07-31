Volvo to Mahindra: These cars will be launched next month
What's the story
August is set to be an exciting month for car enthusiasts, with a slew of new launches and reveals on the horizon. The spotlight will be on SUVs, which are poised to take center stage next month. Major automakers like Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, VinFast, and Mahindra are gearing up to introduce their latest offerings. Here's a look at what we can expect in India this August.
2025 Volvo XC60
August will kick off with the launch of 2025 Volvo XC60. The global best-seller is expected to come with subtle exterior changes such as a new grille design, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and smoked-out tail-lights. The biggest upgrade in this feature-packed SUV is an 11.2-inch touchscreen powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset for improved image quality and speed. It will likely retain the current XC60's 250hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Coupe
On August 12, Mercedes-Benz will launch the AMG CLE 53 Coupe. The car will sit above the CLE 300 Cabriolet and come with a Panamericana grille, flared front fenders, a gloss-black diffuser, and quad exhausts for a sporty look. It will have an 11.9-inch touchscreen, a digital cluster, and AMG-specific steering wheel draped in Alcantara inside. The coupe will be powered by a powerful straight-six engine that delivers up to 449hp of power.
All-new Mahindra sub-4m compact SUV
On August 15, Mahindra will unveil a new compact SUV based on its 'nu' monocoque platform. The vehicle is likely to be a sub-4m SUV with diesel engine options of 1.2-liter and 1.5-liter capacity. Along with this, Mahindra will also reveal four concepts as part of its Vision series: SXT, X, T and S. These models are still under wraps but promise to offer a glimpse into the future of Mahindra's design language and technology advancements in the automotive industry.
VinFast VF7
Vietnamese EV brand VinFast will mark its India debut with the VF7 SUV at the end of August. The 4,545mm-long electric vehicle will come with features like a 12.9-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, reclining rear seats, and Level 2 ADAS with seven airbags. It will be offered in two variants: a front-wheel drive (FWD) model with 204hp power output and an all-wheel drive (AWD) variant producing up to 350hp.