Volvo to Mahindra: These cars will be launched next month

August is set to be an exciting month for car enthusiasts, with a slew of new launches and reveals on the horizon. The spotlight will be on SUVs, which are poised to take center stage next month. Major automakers like Volvo , Mercedes-Benz, VinFast, and Mahindra are gearing up to introduce their latest offerings. Here's a look at what we can expect in India this August.

Car 1 2025 Volvo XC60 August will kick off with the launch of 2025 Volvo XC60. The global best-seller is expected to come with subtle exterior changes such as a new grille design, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and smoked-out tail-lights. The biggest upgrade in this feature-packed SUV is an 11.2-inch touchscreen powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset for improved image quality and speed. It will likely retain the current XC60's 250hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Car 2 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Coupe On August 12, Mercedes-Benz will launch the AMG CLE 53 Coupe. The car will sit above the CLE 300 Cabriolet and come with a Panamericana grille, flared front fenders, a gloss-black diffuser, and quad exhausts for a sporty look. It will have an 11.9-inch touchscreen, a digital cluster, and AMG-specific steering wheel draped in Alcantara inside. The coupe will be powered by a powerful straight-six engine that delivers up to 449hp of power.

Car 3 All-new Mahindra sub-4m compact SUV On August 15, Mahindra will unveil a new compact SUV based on its 'nu' monocoque platform. The vehicle is likely to be a sub-4m SUV with diesel engine options of 1.2-liter and 1.5-liter capacity. Along with this, Mahindra will also reveal four concepts as part of its Vision series: SXT, X, T and S. These models are still under wraps but promise to offer a glimpse into the future of Mahindra's design language and technology advancements in the automotive industry.