Volvo EX30 electric SUV found testing: Check design and features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 17, 2023, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Bookings for Volvo EX30 will start on June 7 (Photo credit: Volvo)

Swedish automaker Volvo's EX30 SUV will make its global debut on June 7. Its reservations will start on the same day. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the four-wheeler has been spied, revealing design elements such as Thor's Hammer DRLs, stylish aerodynamic wheels, and vertically-positioned taillamps. It will be fueled by an electric powertrain. Let's see what to expect from the car.

Why does this story matter?

Volvo aims to launch one new electric vehicle (EV) every year and become an all-electric brand by 2030. The EX30 is part of this plan.

The compact car will be built in China and shall be retailed in the country as well as overseas.

The younger sibling of the EX90 is unlikely to compromise on tech and safety features and should witness decent sales.

The car will sport LED headlights and full-width light bar

The Volvo EX30 will offer a flat hood, narrow LED headlights with Thor's Hammer LED DRLs, a full-width light bar, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish blacked-out rims. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, and vertically positioned taillamps will be available on the rear end.

It might sit on a dedicated EV platform

Volvo EX30 will likely be built on a dedicated EV platform. It will run on a powerful motor mated to a battery pack. The brand is yet to disclose the specifications, power figures, and range details.

Several tech and safety features are expected

The Volvo EX30 is likely to get an opulent cabin with a head-up display, auto climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, USB chargers, cruise control, and keyless entry. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ADAS features. It may also pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

What about its availability and pricing?

The availability and pricing information of the Volvo EX30 should be revealed on June 7. It is expected to cost much less than the EX90, which may begin at around $80,000 (approximately Rs. 65.7 lakh).