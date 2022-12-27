Auto

Aehra's electric SUV has futuristic looks, home theatre-like cabin

The Aehra electric SUV will deliver 800km of range (Photo credit: Aehra)

Italian startup Aehra has introduced its first four-wheeler, an electric SUV. Its name has not been disclosed yet. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning appearance and a futuristic four-seater cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and should promise a range of at least 800km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

The Aehra electric SUV is a stunning four-wheeler with features never seen before in cars. Once it is available, the rivalry in the luxury EV segment will be raised to a great extent.

The vehicle will cost a hefty penny and will initially be on sale in the US, Europe, Gulf countries, and China.

Availability in India seems uncertain right now.

The car has cameras instead of ORVMs

The Aehra electric SUV flaunts an aerodynamic look, featuring a sloping roofline, a hood with vents, a sleek grille, narrow headlights, and bumper-mounted lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by butterfly doors, cameras instead of ORVMs, and stylish multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen, indents in the bumper, and narrow connected taillights are available on the rear end.

It will deliver 800km of range

The Aehra SUV draws power from an electric powertrain whose specifications and power figures are yet to be disclosed. However, the four-wheeler is expected to deliver a range of at least 800km on a single charge.

Multiple screens are available inside

The Aehra SUV houses a massive panel (for the instrument cluster and infotainment) on the dashboard. It can be stretched upward and morphs the cabin into a home theatre/lounge/meeting room. However, this is only possible when the car is parked. A yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel with an integrated digital strip, a center-mounted touchscreen display, and a floating-style center console are also available.

What about its pricing and availability?

In the US, the Aehra electric SUV is expected to carry a price tag of around $160,000 (around Rs. 1.32 crore). Deliveries of the car will commence sometime in 2025. We do not know when it will arrive in India.