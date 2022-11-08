Auto

2023 Ducati Scrambler arrives with better looks and more features

2023 Ducati Scrambler arrives with better looks and more features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 08, 2022, 10:24 am 2 min read

2023 Ducati Scrambler is offered in 3 trims (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled the 2023 version of its Scrambler bike. It is available in three variants: Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a refreshed design and offers several electronic riding aids, including traction control and riding modes. It is backed by an 803cc, twin-valve, Desmoduo engine that generates a maximum power of 73hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler offers improved looks, better mechanicals, and more features compared to its predecessor. Also, it is 4kg lighter and compliant with the Euro-5 emission norms.

The premium two-wheeler will rack up decent sales in the overseas markets and should make its way to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

It should arrive here by mid-2023.

Design The bike has an LED headlamp and alloy/spoked rims

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler sits on a trellis frame and has a sloping fuel tank, wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, single-piece seat, upswept exhaust, and a headlight with an 'X' mark on it. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy/spoked wheels. It is available in multiple shades including, Black, Yellow, Red, and Nebula Blue.

Information It runs on a 73hp, 803cc engine

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler draws power from an 803cc, twin-valve, air-and-oil-cooled Desmoduo engine that generates a maximum power of 73hp and a peak torque of 65Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati Scrambler is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, and traction control. It also gets two riding modes: Road and Wet. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Ducati Scrambler: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the 2023 Ducati Scrambler bears a starting price tag of £9,995 (around Rs. 9.4 lakh). The premium two-wheeler is expected to make its way to India by the middle of next year.