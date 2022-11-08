Auto

Honda Cars India reaches 20 lakh units production milestone

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 08, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Honda commenced manufacturing in India in 1997 (Photo credit: Honda)

In a proud achievement for Japanese automaker Honda, its Indian car division has hit the 20 lakh unit production milestone. To recall, the brand started manufacturing here in 1997, and the milestone model was a fifth-generation City sedan built at the Tapukara factory in Rajasthan. The company currently retails four models in India, including the Jazz, WR-V, City, and Amaze.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda is one of India's most beloved car brands and this new milestone serves as a testament to it.

The Tapukara factory from which the milestone unit was rolled out, is the company's only functional facility in the country. It also manufactures cars for export purposes.

Separarely, the company is gearing up to launch the City (facelift) in India.

Official words The milestone shows Honda's commitment to 'Make in India' initiative

Expressing jubilation, the President and CEO of Honda Cars India, Takuya Tsumura said, "The historic milestone of two million production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative for the last 25 years." "We express our sincere gratitude to all our customers, dealer partners, and supplier partners for their confidence in us," he added.

Features Here's recalling the fifth-generation Honda City - the milestone model

The Honda City has a chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, and LED taillamps. Inside, there are five seats, USB chargers, six airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay support. It is available with a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (97.89hp/200Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, the Honda City starts at Rs. 11.57 lakh for the base V MT (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 15.52 lakh for the range-topping ZX MT (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).