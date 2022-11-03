Auto

Is Honda planning to launch City (facelift) in India?

Is Honda planning to launch City (facelift) in India?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 03, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Honda City will likely flaunt all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda City (facelift) has been spotted doing test runs in India, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The Japanese automaker is likely planning to bring in a majorly reworked version of the sedan, currently on sale in the South-East Asian markets. The updated sedan will likely be based on the fifth-generation model and feature a redesigned front fascia, along with a revised tech-biased cabin.

Context Why does this story matter?

The City has been Honda's oldest and most popular model in India, with a production run spanning over 25 years.

The fourth and fifth generation models are already on sale in India. However, competition has heated up with the arrival of the Volkswagen Virtus and SKODA SLAVIA.

The Japanese marque is now planning to launch an updated City to attract buyers.

Exteriors The sedan will sport restyled bumpers and designer alloy wheels

The Honda City (facelift) will flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille, sweptback LED headlamps with DRLs, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. It will likely retain the silhouette of the existing model. Wrap-around taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear.

Information It will be available with multiple powertrain options

The technical specifications for the upcoming Honda City are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the facelifted sedan to get multiple powertrains. Presently, it is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol (119.35hp/145Nm) and 1.5-liter diesel (97.89hp/200Nm) engines with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature a dual-tone dashboard and a sunroof

The interiors of the facelifted Honda City are under wraps. We expect it to get a spacious five-seater cabin, similar to the current model. The sedan will feature a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Honda City (facelift): How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Honda City will be announced during its launch event in India, which could happen in the coming weeks. We expect the sedan to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 11.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

Poll If not the Honda City, which one will you choose?