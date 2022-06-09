Auto

Volkwagen Virtus launched in India at Rs. 11.21 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen Virtus is backed by 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine options (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has launched the Virtus in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). It replaces the aging Vento in our market. To recall, the German automaker had unveiled the mid-sized sedan in February and also commenced the pre-booking. The four-wheeler is based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, specifically made for Indian road conditions, and features a distinctive design language.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen's "India 2.0" project started with a bang with its Taigun mid-sized SUV. The vehicle garnered positive feedback from reviewers and customers alike.

The Virtus is the second offering from the German marque to be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, which liberates a lot of cabin space without compromising on safety.

The sedan rivals the likes of SKODA SLAVIA, Hyundai VERNA, and Honda City.

Exteriors The sedan features projector LED headlamps and black alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Virtus gets a long, muscular hood, a sloping roofline, a sleek chromed grille, a wide air dam, and projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a blacked-out boot lid spoiler grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The Volkswagen Virtus is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which makes 114hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill that develops 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a sunroof and 10.0-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the Volkswagen Virtus features a spacious five-seater cabin with dual-tone interior, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For passengers' safety, it gets multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Information Volkswagen Virtus: Pricing and availability

In India, the Volkswagen Virtus carries a starting price tag of Rs. 11.21 lakh for the base ComfortLine variant and goes up to Rs. 17.91 lakh for the range-topping GT Plus trim (all prices, ex-showroom).