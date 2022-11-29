Auto

Audi introduces its RS6, RS7 Performance, R8 GT RWD cars

The Performance models run on a 4.0-liter V8 engine (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has introduced the Performance variants of its RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback cars. The models flaunt cosmetic changes, offer new features, and are backed by a reworked 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 621hp of power. The company has also revealed another car called the R8 GT RWD, whose production is limited to 333 units worldwide.

Prior to making a transition to EVs, Audi decided to give an upgraded engine to its RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback models. They should rack up decent sales in the international markets.

Meanwhile, the GT RWD marks the swansong of the brand's R8 supercar. It is the company's most powerful rear-wheel-drive model and only select units are up for grabs.

The Performance models are available in 16 colors

The Audi RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Sportback Performance flaunt a matte gray finish on the front spoiler, side sill inserts, mirror caps, roof rails, and rear diffuser. The cars have a sloping roofline, a hexagonal grille, sleek headlights, a shark-fin antenna, a full-width taillamp, and 21/222-inch cast aluminum wheels. They are available in 16 shades, including Ascari Blue and Dew Silver.

The vehicles get LED projectors and digital instrument cluster

Audi RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Sportback Performance have seats wrapped in perforated Valcona leather upholstery, LED projectors mounted in the front doors, a center console shod in Dinamica microfiber, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

They can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds

The Audi RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Sportback Performance are fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 621hp of power and 850Nm of torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The cars sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 280km/h. A self-locking center differential improves performance.

Here's a look at the Audi R8 GT RWD

Audi R8 GT RWD sports a hexagonal grille, headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a rear wing, and carbon finish on the mirror housings, side blades, and door sill inlays. Inside, there is a flat-bottom steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, diamond-stitched headliner, and Bang & Olufsen sound system. It runs on a 602hp, 5.2-liter V10 engine, and has a top speed of 320.2km/h.

How much do they cost?

In the US, the Audi RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Sportback Performance are expected to carry a premium over their standard models which start at $118,900 (around Rs. 97 lakh) and $120,900 (roughly Rs. 98.7 lakh), respectively. Meanwhile, the Audi R8 GT RWD supercar carries a starting price tag of $251,395 (around Rs. 2.05 crore).