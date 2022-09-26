Auto

Kawasaki W175 debuts with retro-inspired looks: Check prices, features

Kawasaki W175 debuts with retro-inspired looks: Check prices, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 26, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

The W175 is Kawasaki's cheapest bike in India (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its W175 motorbike in India. It is available in two shades, and its price starts at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a retro-inspired look and offers a halogen setup for lighting. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 12.8hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The W175 is Kawasaki's cheapest bike in India. It is also the smallest-displacement, road-legal two-wheeler in the brand's portfolio here.

Its good looks and decent performance should draw the attention of many buyers on our shores, thereby raising the competition in the market.

The motorbike takes on rivals such as the TVS Ronin and the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and a single-piece seat

The Kawasaki W175 sits on a double-cradle chassis and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, high-set handlebars, a side-mounted exhaust, and a circular headlight. It packs a halogen lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rides on wire-spoked wheels. It is up for grabs in Ebony and Candy Persimmon Red color options.

Information It is backed by a 13hp, 177cc engine

The Kawasaki W175 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 12.8hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 13.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets a front disc brake

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki W175 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear rim, and single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin springs on the rear end.

Information Kawasaki W175: Pricing and availability

In India, the Kawasaki W175 retro-styled bike carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1.47 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the two-wheeler have started and deliveries should commence soon.