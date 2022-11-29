Auto

2023 Nissan Serena minivan arrives with 8 seats, bi-directional charging

2023 Nissan Serena gets 2 powertrain options (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan has finally introduced the sixth-generation Serena minivan in its home country. It will go on sale later this year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts an aggressive design and a massive eight-seater cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. Under the hood, it is offered with a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Nissan Serena offers better looks, an overhauled cabin, and more features in comparison to its predecessor. It offers bi-directional charging and can be used to juice up other electric appliances.

The Serena should rack up decent sales in overseas markets. Sadly, we do not expect the four-wheeler to arrive on our shores any time soon.

The minivan has sliding doors and LED headlights

The 2023 Nissan Serena has a sculpted bonnet, a large grille with horizontal slats, LED headlights that blend with the grille, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, sliding passenger doors with auto-open function, large windows, and stylish wheels. L-shaped vertically-positioned LED taillamps and a window wiper grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,690mm long and 1,695mm wide.

The four-wheeler gets a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Nissan Serena has a luxurious eight-seater cabin with water-repellent seat upholstery, USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, AC controls with a pre-cooling facility and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Two powertrain options are available

The new Nissan Serena draws power from a 2.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that makes 150hp/200Nm, linked to a CVT gearbox. A 98hp/123Nm, 1.4-liter engine linked to an electric motor is also available. It delivers a combined output of 163hp/315Nm. A ProPilot 2.0 system that allows hands-free single-lane driving at speeds of 40km/h or higher on highways is offered.

2023 Nissan Serena: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the 2023 Nissan Serena minivan carries a starting price tag of 2,768,700 yen (around Rs. 16.3 lakh). The four-wheeler will be up for grabs in the country later this year.